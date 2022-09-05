Whānau of Te Araroa stand their ground

East Coast people are worried their concerns about a proposed barge port planned for the foreshore at Te Araroa are being ignored.

They have sent letters to newspapers, talked about their concerns on radio, and have attended meetings held by the Te Rimu working party.

And they held a second public protest on Saturday to coincide with a consultation hui at Hinerupe Marae.

The landowner, Te Rimu Trust, says the proposed barge port will bring jobs and reduce deprivation in the community where the average annual income is just $18,000 a year. But locals strongly disagree, saying the logging trucks the port will attract will adversely affect their environment and way of life.

Kararaina Ngatai is one of the leads of the No Barge protest and a member of the Tuatara Collective, formed to advocate for the community's wishes and to protect its natural food source.

Job opportunities

“My nephew from Ngāti Oneone told me about the barge that they have now ... Their dreams for their kapata kai [food pantry] is slowly dying and whānau are slowly disconnecting from their kapata kai, and that is something we do not want for our grandchildren.”

Te Rimu Trust has been working on the proposal since 2014 and secretary Tiwana Tibble says the goal is to get more job opportunities into the community.

“Members on the committee, we are no strangers to the fact that public safety is a critical issue and we will go back to any of the problems. Getting a job is a critical issue.”

Whānau and hāpu don’t have a problem with getting opportunities for work but are more concerned about the environment if the barge is to be built.

Noema Hunt is another member of the Tuatara collective and said: “We as an organisation are not opposed to development, and we need to make that very clear that we are not opposed to action. We do want the social and economic situation to be better than it is but we feel there are other ways, more sustainable ways, more environmentally-friendly ways to achieve this.

Honey industry

"We have a honey factory, a honey processing facility, being built. Zero opposition, zero protests because it follows tikanga and the kaupapa of the ahi kā here. Is it environmentally friendly? Yes, it is bees making honey."

According to another local, Kararaina Ngatai, they will fight till the end to stop the barge port.

"Mana whenua, mana moana, mana tangata, mana pōtiki, Kei a mātou tēnā ko mātou a tangaroa kei te tino marama mātau ki oranga o tangaroa ina heipū ka tū te waha pū nei ka matemate haere ka tūkino rawa atu ki te moana kare te pirangi ki tērā."

(“Land rights, sea rights, people's rights, and children's rights, it is ours and we are Tangaroa. If the barge were to get the okay, everything that we know will die.")

If the proposal is approved, it will go to Gisborne District Council, where more consultation will ensue.