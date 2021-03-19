Whānau unlocks land potential thanks to government funding

Landlocked Māori whenua is a headache across the country for many iwi wanting to unlock the economic potential of their freehold land but unable to because of access issues.

Tame Pokaia lobbied the government for years to gain access to his family's 60-hectare property near Kawhia, which had been cut off since the 1970s.

This led to the Pokaia whanau trust receiving $305,000 from the provincial development unit, to build a bridge across the Oparau river, giving access to its whenua.

“We are very excited and very pleased with the government and its support to help us realise our potential; it’s always been there, we’ve just had lots of legal barriers put in front of us,” Pokaia says.