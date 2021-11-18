Whanganui awa exhibition takes centre stage at Dubai Expo

World expos provide a platform to showcase innovation that's shaping the world. Expo 2021 in the United Arab Emirates is continuing the tradition and Māori are centre stage with Te Aratini, a forum for indigenous ideas being hosted by the Iwi Chairs Forum and New Zealand Māori Tourism.

On entering the Aotearoa Pavilion the sound of karanga, karakia and poi fills the whare. It's an invitation to the rest of the world to come to see Māori culture.

The expo allows 191 nations to show their country's best. New Zeeland’s government is partnering with Whanganui iwi to pitch sustainable business with a kaitiakitanga lens.

“We are pleased to be here to be able to provide the story,” said Sheena Maru, chairperson for the Ngā Tāngata Tiaki o Whanganui Trust.

The New Zealand commissioner for the Dubai Expo, Clayton Kimpton, said a Māori worldview was an important part of the kaupapa. “When we announced our participation in this expo a decision was made to ensure Māori values were at the centre."

The power and authority of the Whanganui River in New Zealand law is also a drawcard.

Water in the desert

“The story of Te Awa Tupua and that's about ensuring innate values of Māori in particular here on the world stage. Things have become a commodity, things have become a throwaway and we don't want that. We've never been taught that,” Maru said.

The kaupapa flows out on to the sidewalk, a rhythmic boom symbolising the mauri of the awa inside, and shakes the exterior of the building, The door and massive digital displays leaves people feeling immersed in the strength of the awa. They head in further and a more than three-tonne toka (boulder) shipped in from Mount Tongariro is shrouded by 12-metre curtains of water, signalling the head of the awa, a powerful image in the middle of the desert.

“We're encouraging everyone to put themselves inside their rivers, their mountains, their forests and really think about what that means and what we are doing in those spaces. It's like you're going into your own ancestor and you can have that water wash over you.”

“Over the past five weeks, we've had more than 220,000 people through our pavilion. A place like this is about our story to the world and after the first five weeks it's been incredibly successful,” Kimpton said.

This week Aotearoa leads Te Aratini, the culture and diversity festival on indigenous trade and culture. The finale is set for next week when Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta arrives.