Whanganui Pakihi Māori Summit 2022 ready for more kanohi ki te kanohi connections and wānanga

Whanganui will once again have its Whanganui Pakihi Māori Summit this Saturday as a chance to showcase mahi and bring exposure for businesses to iwi, hapū, hapori and Aotearoa.

Last year’s first summit proved a success, celebrating and highlighting start-ups of Māori businesses.

Whanganui Pakihi Māori Summit kaiwhakahaere Seletar Taputoro (Ngāti Ruanui, Ngā Rauru Kītahi, Te Atihaunui a Pāpārangi, Ngāti Apa) says the summit is important for making sure pakihi have the support and connections needed to grow and be successful, and is also aiming to have two summits in 2023, one in particular during Matariki next year.

“This kaupapa is very important. It’s vital to continue wraparound support for pakihi as they continue to grow.”



Face to face, business to business.

With many pakihi created during lockdowns, the first summit provided the kanohi ki te kanohi interactions needed for pakihi to be heard, and to hear from stakeholders and service providers so full-circle connections could be made.

“Having a kanohi Māori there in front of [business owners] us to say ‘this is what we can do’ actually takes down some of those barriers and they become more approachable so that our whānau are having access to these agencies, support services, funders, stakeholders that can support them in their journey.”

Selecting speakers within Whanganui who were already successful but also giving back to the people and making contributions to hapū, uri and iwi was a no-brainer for Taputoro.

Even NZ hip-hop mogul DJ Sir-Vere (Phil Bell) is on board for the summit to share his experience and knowledge with pakihi wanting to break out into the entertainment space.

The summit will have representatives of Whanganui & Partners, Te Manu Atatū – Whanganui Māori Business Network, Te Puni Kōkiri, Inland Revenue - Te Tari Taake, ANZ Bank, the Ministry for Social Development, Statistics NZ, The Generator and Thrive. It culminates together bringing local and international business experience.