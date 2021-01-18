Whanganui reggae band NLC to drop new single with 'summery vibe'

Pictured (L-R): Shaye Muir, Te Kawa Herangi, Hoeta Maxwell, Peter Riley, Baz Muir and Josiah Nolan of reggae-fusion band NLC. Absent are Marcel Martin and Faiva Junior Brown. Photo / Supplied

Award-winning reggae-fusion band NLC (No Limits Crew) are putting the finishing touches on a brand new single, Good Time, set for release on Friday.

NLC won the Best Roots Reggae Award at the National Waiata Māori Music Awards in 2019 for their work on the album, Know Your Roots, and last year re-recorded 80s Māori anthem Maranga Ake Ai.

Rootzy Ghetto from NLC's award-winning album Know Your Roots. Video / YouTube

Lead singer Baz Muir says the new single Good Time is about a couple enjoying life and sharing personal experiences.

“It’s got a nice, upbeat reggae feel to it, a summery vibe that people will enjoy.”

The band will perform the song live at the inaugural Sound Valley music festival in Whanganui on February 20.

“We’re really excited about the song’s release but we’ve also been rehearsing well for the upcoming summer music festivals. We’ve got a busy schedule of gigs over the coming months.”

They will be performing at Sound Valley alongside other popular New Zealand acts such as Kora, Tiki Taane, Kings and Ladi6.

“To be part of Sound Valley is really exciting for us. It’ll be a good opportunity to catch up, network with other artists, to see if we could work on future music projects together,” says Muir.

The band has been working on material for a new EP, Choice is Good, which they plan to release in mid-April.

“We’ve always enjoyed performing live but we’re also really enjoying the chance to work in the studio together, to fine-tune the production side of our music.

“It’s been a chance to develop some new ideas and come up with some new vibes.”

In November, the band was chosen to re-record the 1985 Māori protest song Maranga Ake Ai for the Māori Party's 2020 election campaign.