Whanganui reggae band NLC's new song with the 'summery vibe' is out

Whanganui reggae band NLC's new single Good Time has dropped.

The track with the "summery vibe" was uploaded to social media and music platforms on Friday, with the band saying "Surprise!! ... We hope you enjoy it".

Posted by NLC on Thursday, 21 January 2021

Lead singer Baz Muir says the song is about a couple enjoying life and sharing personal experiences.

“It’s got a nice, upbeat reggae feel to it, a summery vibe that people will enjoy.”

Video / YouTube

The band, which is putting together a new video for the song, will perform the track live for the first time at the Sound Valley music festival in Whanganui on February 20.

“To be part of Sound Valley is really exciting for us. It’ll be a good opportunity to catch up, network with other artists, to see if we could work on future music projects together.”

They will be performing alongside other popular New Zealand acts such as Kora, Tiki Taane, Kings and Ladi6.

NLC is currently working on material for a new EP, Choice is Good, which they plan to release in mid-April.

In 2019, the group won the Best Roots Reggae Award at the Waiata Māori Music Awards for their album, Know Your Roots.

The eight-member group are Baz Muir, Shaye Muir, Te Kawa Herangi, Hoeta Maxwell, Peter Riley, Josiah Nolan, Marcel Martin and Faiva Junior Brown.