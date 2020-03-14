Whanganui-a-Tara region sends two new groups to Te Matatini

Te Ahi a Tahurangi are this year's winners of the Whanganui-a-Tara kapa haka regionals. It is the first time the competition has been hosted by Ngāti Toa Rangatira.

Nine teams were vying for a chance to be one of the three teams to represent Te Whanganui-a-Tara at Te Matatini, with Te Ahi a Tahurangi, Ngā Taonga Mai Tawhiti and Ngā Uri o Taniwha finishing in the top three spots.

Winners Te Ahi a Tahurangi and third-place Te Whanganui-a-Tara are both new to the competition.

Some groups shared their aspirations for the Māori language.

"The key message in our choral is about the Manu Kākākura. This refers to one's pursuit for excellence, education and the Māori language," Jillian Atawhai Henare Butler says, who is Kaitātaki Wahine for Ngā Taonga Mai Tāwhiti.

"The language needs to thrive. There are many errors and inaccuracies. The language needs to be simple but at times is complicated," Tama Ale Samoa, Kaitātaki Tane for Te Ahi a Tahurangi, says.

"If you're looking to simplify your reo, return to the kōhanga reo. If you want to further develop your reo then go for it. At the end of the day, all we want is for the language to live."

Te Wareko Te Angina, who is Kaihaka for Ngāti Pōneke Young Māori Club, says, "One of our compositions highlights the importance of the family."

Other groups sang about some of their most treasured gifts.

"One of the key elements we've brought with us is the use of the axe. We've used this treasured weapon here (at Te Rauparaha Arena) to signify the connection of the celestial beings in Naenae," Rahera Davis, Kaitāki Tane for Ngā Uri o Taniwha, says.

Wetini Herewini, Katātaki Tane forTe Kapa Haka o Pukehuia, says, "Our poi item celebrates women, our matriarchs. They are the nurturers and the foundation behind the Māori people."

Another addressed the challenges in the face of adversity.

"Our entrance item is a challenge to the government. Regardless of the injustices you’ve imposed on Māori, we will never give up," Isjara Waiwai, Kaitātaki Tane for Ngā Waipuna a Mata, says.