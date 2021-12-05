Whanganui case confirmed; 106 new cases across five regions

The Ministry of Health has confirmed the new Whanganui community case first reported on Saturday.

The ministry says the person recently travelled out of Whanganui and is likely to have links to previously reported cases outside the region.

They became symptomatic on Thursday and were tested on Friday before receiving their result Saturday. Since the test, the person has been isolating in a dedicated community facility, the ministry says.

Today's cases

There are 106 new community cases, across Northland (3), Auckland (93), Waikato (8), Whanganui (1) and Canterbury (1).

Two of Northland's new cases are close contacts of previously reported cases in Kaitaia and have already been isolating, the ministry says.

The third case is an essential worker based in Whangarei who regularly travels to Auckland for work. The ministry says this person’s result was picked up through routine surveillance testing.

Two of Waikato's new cases are in Hamilton, two in Te Kūiti, three in Piopio and one in Huntly. Seven of the cases have been linked to previous cases and the ministry says the eighth case is under investigation.

Health staff are now supporting 107 Waikato cases to isolate at home.

The ministry is reporting two new community cases in Canterbury today, which will be added to Monday's official tally as they were notified after today's 9am reporting cut off.

One of these cases is a young child from the same household as Saturday’s case, the ministry says. The other is a close contact of yesterday’s case. All three were transferred to an MIQ facility on Saturday.

The case reported yesterday has been linked to cases in the Nelson-Tasman area.

Hospital

Seventy-seven people are currently in hospital with Covid-19. Fourteen are in Waitemata, 31 in Auckland, 28 in Counties-Manukau, three in Waikato and one in Bay of Plenty.

Seven people require intensive care or high dependency unit care - two in Auckland; three in Middlemore, one in North Shore and one in Waikato.

The ministry says the average age of these people is 48 years old. Fifty-six per cent are unvaccinated or not eligible, 25 per cent partially immunised and 13 per cent fully vaccinated. The status of six per cent is unknown.