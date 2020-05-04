- One of the largest Maori farming incorporations Whāngārā Farms has addressed the impacts of the dry season, still having fresh green grass. The business based in Tairāwhiti has invested millions to ensure they don't fall into the same trap as many other farmers are facing.
Whāngārā Farms keeping their grass green - 12.30pm Newsbreak
By Te Ao - Māori News
