Whangārei flooding in pictures

Photos / Supplied

The impact of heavy rain in the north is starting to be seen in Whangārei as Cyclone Gabrielle begins to spread across Aotearoa.

These images were captured by a Māori resident of the city on Sunday afternoon.

He has asked Te Ao Māori News to keep his name private.

MetService upgraded its warnings for Northland to Red this morning. It said the amount of rain forecast for the region as a consequence of this is "expected to cause dangerous river conditions and significant flooding. Slips and floodwaters are likely to damage roads, making some roads impassable and possibly isolating communities. Power outages are also very likely."

Civil Defence Northland added, "With this heavy rain coming on top of the constant heavy rain we’ve been having, streams and rivers may rise rapidly and become dangerous. Surface flooding, slips and flood water are likely to close roads and disrupt travel. Flooding of low-lying areas is also possible."