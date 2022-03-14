Whangārei hapū seek purchase agreement for sites of significance in Ngunguru

Ngāti Takapari, Te Waiariki, and Ngāti Kororā of Whangārei hope they can buy back significant land near Ngunguru, after a public group tried to buy it and turn it into a public reserve.

The land includes Whakairiora mountain, Pīmanu sandspit, and Rangikōrero pā, and the hapū want the land, which the Ngunguru Sandspit Protection Society tried to buy in a fundraising campaign.

The society got a conditional agreement to buy the land for $3.6 million from developer Templeton Commercial, with the intention of making it a public reserve but kaumātua Te Winiwini Kingi says it's an agreement that hapū were not made aware of at the time.

"I saw the ads online about the Ngunguru Sandspit Protection Society wanting to buy the land, I saw its Give-a-Little page."

The idea was to set up the reserve under the Department of Conservation but now the period of the conditional agreement has expired, and, according to Neta Kerepeti, a member of the hapū working group, the hapū are looking into buying the land.

"The society's campaign and certainly its well-publicised sale and purchase agreement that was sitting in front of the vendor expired on February 28," he says.

The hapū have met three times over recent months to discuss options to get the land back.

Neta says their position is clear, "To achieve what our hapū have asked us to do, to make every effort to seek a hapū-led purchase"

We asked Conservation Minister Kiritapū Allen for comment. None was received.