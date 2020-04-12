Whangarei 'street gathering' helping whānau feel connected

For the second week in a row, families are supporting the Murdoch Crescent street gathering in Raumanga, Whangarei which aims to help whānau feel connected during the lockdown.

"The situation with the pandemic outbreak has caused families to come out of their homes and we've been meeting some of our neighbours for the first time," Ross Smith, of Te Rarawa, says.

It is an initiative that is helping families to feel connected while maintaining their social distances.

"We want to also celebrate the joy and positives of what's happening at this time because it's not all bad. I want my children to see the positive aspects of this time," Leah Claridge says, who is Te Rarawa and Tūwharetoa.

Jayne Tamihana says, "I'm colouring in an easter egg for all the kids to have a look at, and see what they look like and count how much there is."

Neighbours are feeling the benefits of the initiative that started on the Murdoch Street Facebook page while they count the days to the lifting of the lockdown.

Brad Claridge, who is Ngāti Nuie, says, "Last week I met our neighbour who has been across the road here since 1959. So he was saying they used to have Christmas street parties together and the whole street got together, so he was quite impressed to see everyone out meeting each other."

"It's hard for my mokos because that's their exercise, there on their playground. And they can see all the kids walking but this nanny is too old to walk. It's really good because they all call me nan, so these ones are yelling out to me, seeing how I am and we're all looking after one another, and that's the main thing," Jean Rodokal says.