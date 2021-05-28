Whare Kōrero app launches to bring iwi radio to one hub

A new app that brings all of Aotearoa's iwi radio stations together, with all of their respective content for audiences to bask in, launches today.

Te Whare Kōrero is the one indigenous media app that will have each iwi radio station's on-demand content, live streams of significant events, and more.

Te Whakaruruhau o Ngā Reo Irirangi Māori made the announcement today during their quarterly meeting at Ngā Whare Waatea Marae in Māngere.

“The iwi radio network produces the most indigenous language content in the world and everyone can access all of it in one place, in one where,” Te Whakaruruhau o Ngā Reo Irirangi Māori chair Peter Lucas-Jones said.

“Iwi media has been innovative in the way we’ve sought to reach our audience. The Whare Kōrero is a further step towards doing this in a way that expresses our mana motuhake and exercises our tino rangatiratanga,” Jones says.

“We have built our own digital whare - a place where we can store our content safely and share it with our people, knowing that we maintain kaitiakitanga over the data.”