What a fight, what a win for Kai Kara-France (Waikato, Ngāti Tūwharetoa, Ngāti Kahungunu, Te Ātiawa) over previously undefeated Russian fighter Askar Askarov in UFC fight night Ohio.

Is Kara-France not the most entertaining sportsman in the world right now?

So, what motivates him? He spoke to his team at Te Ao Toa.

"The best thing about being a UFC fighter is I get to represent my people and my country on the world stage. And it's an honour for me," Kara-France says.