What happens on Pension Day? - 7.30am Newsbreak

- In the last 24 hours, eight new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and nine probable cases were confirmed. Another four people had died of the virus. The total number of cases is now 1366. Of the total cases, 112 are Māori, and 61 are Pacific Islanders.

- Hone Harawira, who has been instrumental in leading community border controls in his rohe, is now being questioned for his recent round-trip from Kaitāia to Auckland. Facebook posts show Harawira and his brother stopping for a meal at his sister's house in West Auckland. But he says they followed proper hygiene process. Harawira is the CE of Aupouri Ngāti Kahu Te Rarawa Trust an essential service who provide support for whānau in Te Tai Tokerau and says the round-trip was to visit a community testing centre to learn more about COVID-19 tests, PPE and replenish medical supplies.

- Older people often have underlying health issues, including respiratory issues that make them more vulnerable to COVID-19, so the rules to stay home is important to them. But what happens if they have no one to do their shopping? In Gisborne, there's always an influx of kaumātua that go out shopping and get their prescriptions on pension day, which is on a Tuesday every fortnight, as they have no one at home to do it for them.