'What Waitomo is all about - aroha'

The weekend weather bomb that ravaged Tamaki Makaurau also reached down to the Waitomo district inflicting flood damage plus slips to homes and roads.

This morning its state of emergency was lifted but, with more wild weather due to hit Tuesday, it could easily be reinstated again.

Te Rarawa's Jae Boroevich, a kaiako at the local Te Wananga O Aotearoa, stood up to help his community with the recovery effort over the weekend.

Boroevich said the weather had calmed down but the feeling was that it was the calm before the storm.

“It was a huge shock to the system how all the water came at once, with whares flooding, water coming right into their houses.”

Boroevich said that with his whanau safe his concern focused on the community in need, so he had been delivering fresh water to people who needed it from the back of his ute.

It's heartwarming

“The manaaki of the whole community has just been amazing, with the volunteer fire brigade working non-stop; the marae has been amazing; Michelle Wi helping with the civil defence up there.”

“The mayor, John Robinson, put the (state of emergency) plan in place straight away and no procrastinating, which I thought was amazing; and there's the farmer who is providing me with the water to provide to the community. Aroha goes out to all of them.”

Boroevich said it was heart-warming that all of the people were able to pull together in a time of need and showed what the Maniapoto community was all about.