"What we really need is a minister to champion our cause" - Cafe operator

An events manager and cafe operator is calling for a Minister of Hospitality to advocate for his industry. Paul Retimanu says that an estimated 15-20% of hospitality businesses will shut down because of COVID-19 and the Government needs to help.

“What we really need is a minister to champion our cause," Paul Retimanu says.

Retimanu says that his industry employed 170,000 jobs before COVID, contributes $6 billion to GDP and yet there is no dedicated minister. Having a minister would mean that the interests of the hospitality industry would be represented in government.

Another thing, Retimanu says that his industry needs is time. A continuation of the wage subsidy and access to cash would buy operators time to survive. A transition to Alert Level 2 would help as well.

“To get to Level 2 means we can start making some money," he says.

Current industry estimates are that up to 68,000 hospitality jobs could be lost due to COVID-19. A number that Paul desperately wants to reduce.

He has totally changed the business model for his cafe. He now offers delivery services as well as corporate catering. The idea, he says, was to bring his business to his customers instead of the other way round.

Retimanu adds he is working on making changes to his events management business but believes he will probably have to reduce his staff numbers there.

“We have about 70 staff. We’re sort of thinking that we’re gonna have to let go 50-55% of those," he says.

The lockdown has caused a $900,000 loss to his events management business. Though optimistic, Retimanu remains pragmatic and knows that his industry cannot recover alone.