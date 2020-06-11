To increase reo Māori readership, the Harry Potter books are to be translated as part of the Kotahi Rau Pukapuka project.

Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone will be turned into Hare Pota me te Whatu Manapou.

The novel has been translated into 20 languages and made into a film with the same name. Victoria university reo Māori lecturer Karena Kelly is one mother who cannot wait for the project to be completed.

The question on reo and Hare Pota enthusiasts alike will be, what's the Māori word for quidditch?

Other equally important questions will be, is it Heamaione? Or Hīmaione? Kiriwhitore? Or Kariwhitora?

Translating titles like Harry Potter are important for te reo. Karena Kelly says te reo Māori belongs just as much on the quidditch pitch as everywhere else.

One thing is certain though. The te reo Māori term for Hogwarts grandmaster Dumbledore is Tamaratora.

The translated tome is expected to be released in October.