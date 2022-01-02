What's your favourite summer jam?

Te Ao Toa hosts Erena Mikaere, Stacey Fluhler and Liam Messam share their personal favourites.

"I don't have a specific song but you can't go past our bros at Six60," says Stacey. "They always hit it on the head. They're so cruisy."

For Liam, it was another of Aotearoa's favourite groups.

"Mine's L.A.B, 'No Roots'," he says. "That was a summer jam last summer and the new album's just dropped."

Erena was in no doubt about her go-to group. "Mine's definitely Sons of Zion," she says. "For my bro, but good tunes.