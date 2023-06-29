Whenua Māori owners to receive $30m in grants for cyclone silt removal

Photo / RNZ

Māori landowners are to receive an extra $30m in funding to help clean up sediment and debris on whenua Māori in Tairāwhiti and Hawke’s Bay as they recover from Cyclone Gabrielle.

The funding is to be made available through grants administered through Te Puni Kōkiri.

“Māori landowners who have completed or who continue their clean-up phase are eligible for funding, along with those seeking support to begin clean-up activities on whenua Māori,” Māori Development Minister Willie Jackson said on Thursday.

“We recognise that months on, Tairāwhiti and Hawke’s Bay communities are still dealing with the aftermath of the cyclone and we remain committed to supporting their post-cyclone recovery."

Jackson said Te Puni Kōkiri is canvassing Māori owners.

“The Whenua Māori Service in Te Puni Kōkiri is working with whenua Māori owners to understand their needs and aspirations and will be providing support to make applications,” Jackson said.

Te Puni Kōkiri is also administering $2m allocated specifically to manage woody debris in catchments on whenua Māori as part of Budget 23, Forestry Minister Peeni Henare added.

“The community has made clear the need for immediate action on removing woody debris, we recognise it will take a multi-faceted approach, and this goes someway in supporting action,” Henare said.

“With more rain in these regions there is a clear need to remove woody debris as soon as possible to avoid it causing any further damage,” he said.

Whenua Māori owners in these regions should contact the Whenua Māori Service team at their nearest Te Puni Kōkiri office for information about how to apply or email SedimentandDebrisWhenua@tpk.govt.nz.