Which is worse? Vaping or tobacco?

Research says that vaping is 95% less harmful than tobacco.

But Māori health advocacy Hāpai te Hauora says that tobacco is still the lesser of the two evils.

Hāpai te Hauora CEO Selah Hunt says that vaping is a new technology, which means less research has been done to truly gauge how vaping affects Māori.

But she says Hāpai te Hauora has been very supportive of enabling access to vaping.

Selah Hunt talks vaping

Hunt says Hāpai te Hauora will support anything that will help Māori quit smoking. That includes, she says, the opportunity for Māori to shape their own quit-smoking schemes.

High tobacco prices have been designed to price people out of smoking. Low vaping and e-cigarette prices make these options more viable.

Having readily accessible information to enable informed choices is key, she says.

She concludes that the more needs to be done to achieve auahi kore 2025.

