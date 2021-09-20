While Auckland moves down level, Whakatīwai locks down

Although Auckland will go down to alert level 3 tomorrow night for two weeks, the three cases in Whakatīwai has prompted a lockdown around the township.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said there would be a "bespoke" Level 4 lockdown requirement around Whakatīwai, Waikato, with a section 70 health notice on an area around Mangatangi for five days.

Health director-general Dr Ashley Bloomfield established the health order, with a boundary, to not only capture those who live in the area where three cases of Covid-19 were detected on Sunday but also those who travel in and out of the area.

"Those who live or work in the region, or have visited since September 8, need to stay home and monitor symptoms,'' he said.

These boundaries stretch to the east of Maramarua and the southeast of Miranda on the Firth of Thames. It would require those who had visited or lived there since September 8 to isolate and monitor symptoms.

The three cases, an adult and two children, were household members of a Mt Eden prisoner case on remand. Ardern said his movements were known because of GPS monitoring.

One child was symptomatic while at Mangatangi School.

All four have been moved to a quarantine facility.

The final household member of the northern Hauraki house where the remand prisoner stayed has now been tested and results are pending.

Epidemiological links are being investigated.

A pop-up testing centre in the northern Hauraki town of Wharekawa Marae in Whakatīwai has been busy today testing locals. Waikato DHB reports 340 tests have been taken as of 2pm today.