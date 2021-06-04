'Whirlwind' for Dr Farah Palmer as first NZ Rugby wahine deputy chair

Former Black Ferns captain Dr Farah Palmer says she was surprised to be named the new New Zealand Rugby board's deputy chair, the first woman to hold the position.

She told Tapatahi this morning as her focus has been set on fulfilling the duties of her current positions as the chair of the New Zealand Māori Rugby Board and a director of Sport New Zealand.

“It’s been a bit of a whirlwind.”

“To be given the honour of deputy chair is an amazing thing and I will do my best to try to bring the board together, and see what I can do to reflect the diversity of the people who play and are engaged in rugby.”

Palmer concluded her interview with Neil Waka this morning on Tapatahi with an inspiring message to young rugby players across the motu: “Rugby can provide you more than what happens on the field. “Let’s all fall in love with rugby again and see it as a place where communities can get together.”