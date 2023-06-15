White Island Tours pleads guilty in Whakaari eruption case

GNS Science, NEMA (Civil Defence), and Volcanic Air are all awaiting trial to determine culpability to the 2019 eruption tragedy which claimed 22 lives. Photo / NZME

White Island Tours, which is owned by Ngāti Awa, has pleaded guilty to two charges filed by WorkSafe New Zealand in relation to the 2019 Whakaari/White Island eruption tragedy.

The guilty pleas acknowledge that White Island Tours' risk assessment processes were insufficient in identifying the potential risk of a significant eruption occurring without warning on Whakaari, thereby endangering visitors and employees.

The eruption on Whakaari/White Island, resulting in the loss of 22 lives and numerous injuries prompted a critical examination of safety legislation, tour operators, and the role of GNS Science.

GNS is the government's geological institute. which operates a monitoring network on the island to track volcanic activity.

The institute had put restrictions on scientists going within 590​ metres of White Island’s volcanic vents seven days before it erupted but relaying of that information to tour operators has been criticised.

Former PM Jacinda Ardern with GNS scientist Ken Gledhill following the Whakaari eruption. Photo / Mark Mitchell / NZME

The National Emergency Management Agency (Civil Defence); GNS; and tour operator Volcanic Air as well as White Island Tours have all been charged by Worksafe.

GNS pleaded guilty earlier this year to charges relating to a breach of duty of care to its employees.

White Island Tours today expressed deep regret for its shortcomings.

"We were all devastated by the eruption in 2019, and the victims and their whānau [family] remain in our thoughts," director Paul Quinn said.

Tourists cleared from White Island following the December 9, 2019 eruption. Photo / Michael Schade

The company had been purchased by Ngāti Awa Group Holdings around 18 months before the eruption.

The venture was originally owned by Peter and Jenny Tait who had expanded the business to include a motel, cafe and a fleet of vessels.

Quinn reiterated its tours were immediately halted after the eruption.

"In light of this tragedy, we decided that no further guided tours would be taken to Whakaari." he said.

The sentencing of White Island Tours will be postponed until culpability against the other defendants are resolved at an upcoming trial before Judge Thomas.

White Island Tours director Paul Quinn. Photo / Supplied

White Island Tours says it can't provide further comments at this stage as a result of the judicial process and also as a mark of respect for the victims and their families.