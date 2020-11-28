White Sox great Rhonda Hira shines in southern 'fastball' qualifier

White Sox great Rhonda Hira at bat in the Fastball 45 southern qualifier in Christchurch on Friday night. Photo / Supplied

A damp and cold night provided the backdrop for the opening games of the Fastball 45 southern regional qualifier at Mizuno Ballpark in Christchurch on Friday night.



Although the number of hits were light in the fast-paced version of softball, there was plenty of aggressive base running and action for the spectators to enjoy in the women's game between Kaiapoi Queens and Christchurch's PCU Angels.



Former White Sox great Rhonda Hira grabbed one of her team's two hits and an RBI to help her side eliminate the Angels 5-3.

This first of the week 2 games, which run through until Sunday, came off the back of last week's qualifier in Auckland.

Week 1: Highlights November 20-22 ELE Stadium, Auckland Sky TV / YouTube

In the later game in Christchurch, it was the PCU Devils men’s team that were victorious over a youthful Halswell Hornets 8-4.



The Devils were led by Black Sox Josh Harbrow and Matt Watts as they combined for 5 of their team's 8 runs.



Black Sox Josh Harbrow for the PCU Devils against the Halswell Hornets in the second of Friday's games. Photo / Supplied

Devils coach Ted Forester called the games newly introduced Offensive Declaration rule in the 3rd inning proving a master stroke allowing his team to win the inning followed by the game.



Devils pitcher Kevin Papuni held the Hornets down only giving up the one hit and taking four strikeouts.



Saturday’s games see the Halswell Hornets against the Papanui Tigers in the women’s draw and the Papanui Tigers take on the Kaiapoi Kings in the men’s division.

Next week, the qualifying rounds continue in Lower Hutt, with the competition finals set down for ELE Stadium in Auckland from 11-13 December.