Whether it's as a brother, an uncle, a son, a father, there are many pressures on Māori men.

According to Stats NZ, between 2019 and 2020, up to 185,000 people sought or were referred to mental health services, and more than half of them were male. Of the ethnic groups reported, Māori topped the list.

Muriwhenua Daddy Club was set up under the worldwide Movember movement to promote Māori men's health and well-being.

Chris Henare, who runs the group, says "Times are hard out there, Cuz, and times are hard out there for Māori men. Times are hard out there for young Maori men, our nephews, and they're growing up into a new world. It's a whole new world."

"So what's happening at the moment, there's a lot of build-up of brothers who need to have release because we haven't had time, proper space to grieve. We haven't had proper space to deal with trauma."

Māori men with mental distress

That's also a theme that appears in the Te Rau Tira report, the Mental Health and Wellbeing Commission’s first report on the wellbeing of people in Aotearoa New Zealand.

According to commission chairman Hayden Wano, the report found most people in Aotearoa experience good or better wellbeing across the range of measures examined; measures such as life satisfaction, safety and sense of purpose. However, some communities experience far worse wellbeing outcomes.

"We know Māori men, particularly young Maori men, don't fare well in terms of mental well-being, the distress that follows and the other consequences of having mental distress."

Wano also says community-driven initiatives like the Daddy Club are something the commission promotes.

"Sometimes you need services. but actually, more importantly, you need that whānau around you or your community around the thank you feel safe in."

Henare just has one thing to say to Māori men who are struggling: "Muriwhenua Daddy Club, who's your daddy. That's all about keeping in the game, brothers, because, you know, life is good, and we can make a better life beautiful and share life with your family and your kids. There's nothing better than that, my cuz."