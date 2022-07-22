Why do Māori switch between general and Māori electoral rolls?

A new online survey wants to know why eligible Māori voters choose one electoral roll over another.

The survey is part of a larger goal to create an online resource that Māori voters can consult when making the choice for themselves.

University of Auckland political researcher Dr Lara Greaves says the online survey, launched this week, has already had several hundred people responding, with some “pretty good feedback”.

“Anyone of Māori descent and who is over 16 can go to the site and tell us why they chose the general roll or the Māori one and we even want to hear from Māori who don’t know which roll they are on.

“You can do it in English, Māori or switch between languages and we’ve also got an added incentive of a $5,000 prize pool so we are hoping people will take it up.”

When Māori become eligible to vote, they choose either to go on the Māori or general roll. They can choose to switch rolls roughly once every five years after a census.

Unique indigenous feature

Greaves said about four to five percent chose to change each time.

The government has proposed that Māori be allowed to switch rolls at any time but opposition parties oppose the change.

She said there were often discussions about how Māori could hold the balance of power if they all joined the Māori roll. By the numbers that would give them 14 seats but at the moment about half chose to go on the general roll, so there were seven Māori seats.

The survey also asks why people have switched rolls – and has a six multi-choice question quiz at the end to test people’s knowledge of the Māori option. She said her research team of six post-graduates and undergraduates had done the quiz “and we didn’t get all the answers right.

“But it’s a fun way to learn about the Māori roll.”

Greaves also noted that the Māori roll was an interesting feature of New Zealand’s electoral system and indigenous people around the world found it fascinating to see this unique way of voting representing Māori.

She said she and her team concluded there was a lack of resources and that they started with none of them really knowing anything about the roll option.

“Even ‘Googling’ it trying to find resources on the Māori roll is incredibly hard.

“I’ve done work with other surveys where about a quarter of rangatahi didn’t understand the difference between the rolls. So there’s really not been a lot of information available.”

When the survey is completed her team will create such a resource.

In preparing the survey, she talked to whānau and friends about their choice of rolls. “Some said: ‘I’m Māori, so I’m on the Māori roll - it’s that simple.

“Some said they were on the general roll because they wanted to vote for National but National hadn’t put up candidates in the Māori seats.”

Greaves noted that National had now decided to stand candidates for those seats from next year’s election.

She said sometimes people switched rolls because they were in a “safe, boring” seat but wanted to have more impact. There were also matauranga Māori decisions about voting in someone else’s rohe.

The survey can be found here.