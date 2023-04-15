'Why not Huntly?'': Town reacts to New Zealand's first drone delivery trial

Willie Whiunui says SkyDrop in Huntly is a good idea. Kelly Hodel / Stuff

By Avina Vidyadharan, Stuff

Drone pizza deliveries could thrust Huntly into the future or drop pizzas in the river or put on a feed for the birds, depending on who you ask.

While some locals were thrilled about the new technology coming to Huntly, others had reservations and concerns about the flying robots.

For Ardz Simona: “Huntly is living in the future, put us on the map.”

The news was surprising but positive for long-time Huntly resident Roana Daley. “Huntly needs a break from bad press.” Kelly Hodel / Stuff

SkyDrop is the first company in New Zealand to gain approval from the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) to launch regular “store-to-door” drone deliveries, beginning with pizza, from its hub in Huntly.

SkyDrop is opening New Zealand's first drone delivery hub in Huntly. Photo / Supplied

Domino’s was part of SkyDrop’s drone delivery trials in Huntly and was preparing for a full six-week commercial trial this year, following a three-day pre-trial delivery in November last year.

Simona, the Huntly pizza outlet’s neighbour, said the back of their office “looked like a movie set”.

“There were drones, they chucked pizzas in the middle, and it gets delivered.

“There was a massive trailer setup with big monitors. If you walk into the trailer, it looked a gaming parlour, a couple of dudes controlling the drones using a screen and VR (virtual reality) devices.”

When Simona told his mates about the new technology, he got a “oh whatever” or an eyeroll in reaction.

“Who would have thought of it coming to Huntly before anywhere else in NZ?"

Long-time resident Roana Daley was surprised to learn drones would deliver pizzas, but said anything positive was good for Huntly.

“Huntly needs a break from bad press.

“I feel a lot safer than living in Auckland. As pensioners, we can go around in our scooters or walk even, we don't have to worry even eight at night. I would not want to live in a city, it is very unsafe.”

Deanna Nathan has mixed opinions about the new drone delivery technology introducing in Huntly. Kelly Hodel / Stuff

Deanna Nathan was not thrilled about drones flying over Huntly, though she thought the town required another delivery system, especially in some neighbourhoods.

“Yesterday when a guy delivered into my neighbourhood, he looked a bit intimidated.”

Her other worry was the state of products delivered, “what if the pizza came twisted, medicine and stuff got wet?”

Nathan said a flying robot was unpredictable and Huntly would get stick about it.

“Everyone will go ‘Why Huntly?’”

Willie Whiunui says 'why not Huntly?' Kelly Hodel / Stuff

Willie Whiunui asked “why not Huntly?” and said it was a good idea.

But the service would be of no use to Laurie Mac, unless it delivered a 24-pack Waikato Draught.

Robyn Lee and Joanne Lovell thought the drone delivery was interesting.

“It is all very sci-fi to me,” said Lee.

Until Laurie Mac can get a 24-pack Waikato Draught flown to his doorstep, he says he’s not interested in the service. Kelly Hodel / Stuff

People had to move with technology, which was only going to progress, Lovell said.

However, she questioned, “What if they drop the pizza in the river? What if the birds attack the pizza?”

Not everyone was impressed by the technology.

Loise Rerekura thought people were swayed by the excitement of a new technology, but it was an invasion of privacy.

“It’s like you are on camera all the time and the drones are another added element.

Robyn Lee, right, found the idea “very sci-fi”. She’s pictured with Joanne Lovell. Kelly Hodel / Stuff

“Wars are being fought with drones, and they have got this ability to be more than just a toy... and once you start, you can't stop.”

Her partner, who did not want to be named, said if he saw one, he’d shoot it down.

“I think it is a tracker and, to me, it is an invasion to privacy.”