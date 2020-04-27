Will 1.6mil pack out our nation's drive-thrus tomorrow?

Empty buildings and drive-thrus - scenes of the past four weeks across Aotearoa. But tomorrow, as the country moves into Level 3, that image will be no longer.

McDonald's, along with KFC and Pizza Hut, will be phasing the opening of drive thru and delivery services.

McDonald's has confirmed 137 out of 170 of its restaurants are reopening tomorrow.

Contactless service and physical distancing between staff and customers has been well-thought through to meet Government regulations.

Dining rooms will also remain closed.

McDonald's says they serve up to 1.6 million Kiwis in a week on average so being closed has been a huge cost to their business.

They also say they employ over 10,000 people in NZ and are doing what they can to ensure their staff can keep their jobs.

However, Māori food connoisseur Hera Te Kurapa says lock-down has presented some healthy habits for whānau and she hopes it continues.

"It's wants vs needs, people don't need takeaways but do they want it? Most probably! I think if there is one thing that this lockdown has taught us is that you can be self-sufficient when you have too!" she says.

She says whānau have had time to reflect on their weekly spending habits.

"For my whānau being two teenagers and my husband - that's a whānau of four we're looking at easy $70 a pop and that's just one hit.

"That's a lot of money when you think about a tap of the card and all that money is gone and you're only getting one kai out of it, whereas in lockdown that $80-70 I can make meals for four days," adds Hera.

But whether that 1.6mil will stay home tomorrow or fill up the nation's drive-thrus, they will need to know that some of the menus will be reduced due to limited staff numbers and that no cash will be accepted at any drive-thru or for any delivery services.