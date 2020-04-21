Will Level 3 relieve some pressures for whānau? - 7.30am Newsbreak

- New Zealand will move to Alert Level 3 next week for two weeks. That status will then be reviewed and could drop to Level 2 by mid-May for another two weeks. The Prime Minister's announcement today appears to be the middle ground between those wanting to extend Level 4 and those who wanted to move to Level 3 this week.

- In the last 24 hours, seven new cases were confirmed and two new probable cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases to 1440. However, of that number, 974 people have recovered.

- Lockdown has been very trying for many whānau, including the Forbes whānau from Ngāruawāhia. Over Easter weekend, dad Manihera Forbes stopped at a Police checkpoint in Whatawhata but had to refuse to engage with Police by winding his window for fear of his daughter's well-being being compromised. His daughter Ka'iulani suffers from a rare illness and was in the vehicle at the time of the checkpoint stop. Manihera says the experience was extremely difficult.