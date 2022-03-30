Will Smith’s assault was a manifestation of pain, anti-violence campaigner says

Recognised anti-violence campaigner Matt Brown says it’s important to remind youth that violence is not okay, in the light of the Oscars telecast this week where Hollywood actor Will Smith assaulted comedian Chris Rock on stage.

Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, has alopecia, a medical condition that Rock made a joke about and caused Smith to violently react.

“On the most glamorous night of the industry, no one really won because that one act of violence outshone everything.”

Smith has since apologised for his behaviour but Brown says that actions speak louder than words.

“It’s one thing to write a public apology. It’s great that he took that step. But it's another to actually face the person that you have wronged – kanohi ki te kanohi - and talk through what happened.

"They don’t need to show restoration publicly but how powerful will it be to show our rangatahi that men can forgive, heal and do better together."

With his partner, Sarah, Brown, an experienced barber, teamed up with the Ministry of Social Development as ambassadors for their ‘It's not OK Campaign’ and hosts a men’s anti-violence support group from his barbershop.

'Not how you act'

Together they co-founded She Is Not Your Rehab, a movement inviting men to acknowledge childhood trauma and to take responsibility for their healing, so that they can transform their pain instead of transmitting it to those around them.

He says the Hollywood incident can inspire constructive discussion about violence.

“As a society, we need to educate impressionable young people that no one is immune from discrimination, humiliation, shame, and pain, which include role models like Chris Rock and Will Smith.

"We need to humanise those we put on pedestals and recognise that as privileged and wealthy as they may seem, they too may be struggling silently. I believe that what we witnessed at the Oscars was a manifestation of some form of pain.”

Despite this understanding, Brown does not condone violence in any way and wants to let rangatahi know that it’s not okay.

“This is not how you act. It’s important to understand how to regulate your emotions. We need to call each other out, believing better for our whānau, believing better for our men, who are the main perpetrators of violence.

"We need to normalise these conversations in our homes because if our rangatahi don’t learn from us, their parents or their elders, then they will learn it from our celebrities and the role models that they look up to.”