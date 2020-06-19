Will UK-New Zealand free-trade deal benefit Māori businesses?

In announcing the start of free-trade talks between the UK and New Zealand, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was looking forward to "importing colossal quantities of New Zealand wine."

Two-way trade between the UK and New Zealand is worth almost $6 billion a year. A free-trade deal would boost exports through incentives like removing tariffs.

It could mean a boost for Māori businesses like Pā Wines, which exports 50% of its products to the UK. But some are sceptical of the benefits, especially for Māori.

