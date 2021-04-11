Photo / File

A report from our media partner Newshub.

Māori Development Minister Willie Jackson claims institutional racism is in every area of New Zealand society.

He told Newshub Nation Māori have been “singled out, underfunded and sidelined”.

"It's not just in the justice system - it's been in the health system, we've talked justice, we've had Oranga Tamariki, it's in the media - we've been sidelined in the media," he said.

"So in every area of New Zealand society, we have institutional racism. It's one of the reasons I came into politics... I got sick and tired of our people being singled out."

Jackson warned that this 'institutional racism' won't end until there is more funding for "by Māori, for Māori" solutions, and cited Oranga Tamariki as an example.

"We had all the criticism in terms of the racism... this Government has responded," said Jackson.

The minister said an all-Māori board, a Māori chair and an interim Māori CEO have been appointed. He also stated that planning was underway for ‘by Māori, for Māori’ funding.

“We've got a Prime Minister and a Government who are committed to change," he said.