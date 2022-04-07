Willie Jackson hits back at ACT's call for referendum

Te Ao Māori lost some of its most prominent leaders in the past few weeks, two of whom were close whanau of Māori Development Minister Willie Jackson.

Now he has returned to Parliament from the two tangi with renewed fire to carry on the work of his forebears and fight systemic injustices against Māori.

The minister acknowledged those who have died in the House yesterday and said "Kei te noho mokemoke ahau, kei te noho rawa kore te ao Māori" (I feel alone now these great leaders have gone and so do many Māori).

He thanked the House for a motion of sympathy by all MPs for the death of his mother, the late Dame Temuranga June Batley-Jackson, who was known for her tenacity and her work creating positive change for Māori, and his uncle, the legal scholar Moana Jackson.

"I'm really humbled by the support of the House."

But he quickly followed his mihi with "That's all the niceties, Mr Speaker."

Dog-whistle call

That signalled that he was ready to attack the heated issue of co-governance and he didn't hold back.

"[Act leader David] Seymour doesn't want a referendum on co-governance. In my view, he wants to dog-whistle up the Orewa speech and pretend it's a debate."

This had all started because ACT leader David Seymour called for a referendum. Seymour said he thought it was absolutely critical that there was a referendum on co-governance because its meaning kept changing.

ACT proposes that the next government passes legislation defining the principles of the Treaty, then ask the people to vote on it becoming law.

Its Treaty Principles bill would say:

1. All citizens of New Zealand have the same political rights and duties.

2. All political authority comes from the people by democratic means, including universal suffrage, and regular and free elections with a secret ballot.

3. New Zealand is a multi-ethnic, liberal democracy where discrimination based on ethnicity is illegal.

'Real ignorance of history'

ACT's deputy leader Brooke van Velden also weighed in on the referendum call.

"What I don't what to see is New Zealand moving down a path where we start separating people based on their race. I think it is divisive."

Jackson said he was irritated by the ACT calls and suggested it was a stunt to pull in more voters after National's rise in the latest polls.

"What really irritates me is that ACT has been part of this but it signed up on partnerships everywhere. [Former ACT leader] Rodney Hide signed up for the Māori Statutory Board in Auckland."

And the Minister responsible for Treaty negotiations, Andrew Little, said the referendum proposal "seemed to portray real ignorance of the history of Aotearoa New Zealand and the place of Te Tiriti in the constitution. It's our constitutional foundation.

He emphasised: "It's not up for re-negotiation."



ACT is saying this is a bottom line for it in joining a coalition government but others say it's the bottom of the barrel.