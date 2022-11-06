Win for ABs over Wales in Cardiff

Richie Mo'unga added a penalty kick and four conversions to the mix during the Autumn International match between Wales and the All Blacks at Principality Stadium on November 05, 2022 in Cardiff, Wales. Photo / Sky Sport

The ABs have soundly thumped Wales 55-23 in Cardiff overnight thanks to two tries each from Aaron Smith, Jordie Barrett and Codie Taylor.

Smith adding a personal accolade to celebrations, surpassing Dan Carter to become the most capped back in All Blacks history by playing his 113th test inside Wales' Principality Stadium,

Ardie Savea and backup hooker Samisoni Taukei'aho landed a try each, making for a 8 to 2 try finishing scoreboard against the hosts.

Richie Mo'unga added a penalty kick and four conversions to the mix, with two more conversions delivered by Beauden Barrett.

After 33 attempts Wales' long wait for a first win over the All Blacks since 1953 goes on, the All Blacks have two more tests in their UK tour, facing Scotland in Edinburgh next week, and the England side at Twickenham Sunday, Nov 20.