Wind and rain from Cyclone Gabrielle spread from north

Satellite image shortly before 6am Sunday. Source / MetService, JIMA

Strong winds and heavy rain from Cyclone Gabrielle are starting to spread across Aotearoa from the north.

Far North resident Lennox Goodhue-Wikitera told the Herald that strong wind and rain had started in Ahipara, near Kaitaia, just before 9pm on Saturday. “It's windy and getting worse. It’s really strong gusts of wind and the rain has just started. It’s not heavy yet but it’s slowly getting heavier and heavier.”

MetService says Cape Reinga recorded a 133km/h gust around 6am today, with Cyclone Gabrielle now "very close" to Norfolk Island.

20-40mm of rain fell overnight, with 10mm/hr recorded at some stations.

Red warnings for heavy rain are in force for the Coromandel Peninsula (from 3am Sunday to 3am Tuesday) and Gisborne north of Tolaga Bay (from 3pm Sunday to 6am Tuesday), with Coromandel residents told to consider evacuating early.

"The amount of rain forecast for the Coromandel Peninsula and northern Gisborne is expected to cause dangerous river conditions and significant flooding. Slips and floodwaters are likely to damage roads, making some roads impassable and possibly isolating communities. Power outages are also very likely," MetService says.

"It is important to keep up to date with the latest MetService forecasts in case any changes are made, or further areas are added."

Northland and Auckland are under Orange heavy rain warnings.

MetService says to expect 200 to 250 mm of rain in the east south of about Kaeo, with 100 to 150 mm of rain across the remaining parts of Northland.

Auckland Emergency Management says residents should consider evacuating early if they are in flood-prone or isolated areas.