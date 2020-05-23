Winners of 2020 Voyager Media Awards revealed

By Te Ao - Māori News

Executive Producer of TV3's The Hui, Annabelle Lee Mather, won the prestigious Editorial Executive of the Year award at the 2020 Voyager Media Awards last night.

Lee-Mather of Ngāi Tahu, Ngāti Toa and Ngāti Kahungunu was named the winner in a special online presentation of the highly regarded event that recognises the best of New Zealand's media industry.

RNZ's Te Aniwa Hurihanganui was named the winner of the Best Reporting - Māori Affairs category, while Tayi Tibble of Ngāti Porou and Te Whānau ā Apanui was named the Best First-Person Essay or Feature Writer for her work with newsroom.co.nz on the Ihumātao protest.

Stuff Circuit/Stuff and Māori Television won the Best TV/Video Documentary category for the documentary 'Infinite Evil' exposing online imageboard 8chan.

