Winners of 2020 Voyager Media Awards revealed

Executive Producer of TV3's The Hui, Annabelle Lee Mather, won the prestigious Editorial Executive of the Year award at the 2020 Voyager Media Awards last night.

Lee-Mather of Ngāi Tahu, Ngāti Toa and Ngāti Kahungunu was named the winner in a special online presentation of the highly regarded event that recognises the best of New Zealand's media industry.

RNZ's Te Aniwa Hurihanganui was named the winner of the Best Reporting - Māori Affairs category, while Tayi Tibble of Ngāti Porou and Te Whānau ā Apanui was named the Best First-Person Essay or Feature Writer for her work with newsroom.co.nz on the Ihumātao protest.

Stuff Circuit/Stuff and Māori Television won the Best TV/Video Documentary category for the documentary 'Infinite Evil' exposing online imageboard 8chan.