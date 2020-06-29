Winston Peters confirms funding for Kia Kaha Whakatane project

Deputy Prime Minister Winson Peters has confirmed another $2.5 million will be allocated to the Kia Kaha Whakatāne project aiming to bring more job opportunities to the town.

The money will go to transforming the Whakatāneriverfront and CBD, boosting employment and stimulating the regional economy.

Peters confirmed the funding boost at a hui held at Te Whare Wānanga o Awanuiārangi in Whakatāne.

This is in addition to a Provincial Growth Fund grant of $8.2 million of Kia Kaha Whakatane funding for worker redeployment announced by Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones.

That comes on top of the government’s $19.6m for a new boat harbour development and $9.6 million for the Riverfront Revitalisation project.

Te Ao Mārama talked to Te Runanga o Ngāti Awa Chairman Joe Harawira about the impact the grant could have on the region.