Winston Peters rules out NZ First coalition with Labour

New Zealand First leader Winston Peters has ruled out forming a coalition government with Labour after the next election.

Peters was 'kingmaker' in 2017, choosing a coalition with Labour over National, but this time has taken that option firmly off the table.

"No one gets to lie to me twice," Peters has told the NZ Herald.

"We are not going to go with the Labour Party, this present Labour Party crowd, because they can't be trusted."

Peters says this does not mean he will be "rushing off" to National, however.

Last month, Peters signalled he would refuse to join a coalition with Labour if it continues to pursue Māori co-governance initiatives.