Winston Peters takes medical leave from Parliament

Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters to go on medical leave after experiencing food poisoning symptoms and dehydration. He has since been advised to undergo a surgical procedure while Parliament is in recess.

“This is an unexpected medical event and, of course, unexpected timing. However the doctor’s advice on having surgery needs to be followed,” Winston Peters says.

Following a brief hospital visit Mr Peters will recuperate at home.

Peters said he is confident he’ll be physically fit to take on the rigours of campaigning. “I remain confident of a quick return to work - as well as being fighting fit for the election campaign, which is typically physically gruelling."

The official election campaign starts in mid-August, culminating in voting from September 5 to 19.