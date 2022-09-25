Winston Reid: 'When it's finished, it's finished'

Photo / Te Ao Toa

He was paid $40 million (£22m) to play soccer, and now Winston Reid (Tainui and Te Rarawa) is playing his last international game for Aotearoa, The All Whites, today.

He spoke to Kai Kara-France before his last game in Aotearoa ever.

"I'm excited. I guess it's like anything in sport, once you make a decision you want to follow through with it," Reid told Te Ao Toa.

"This being my last game, it's something I'm looking forward to - and when it's finished, it's finished.

"And then I'll reflect on all the good memories I've had over the last 12 years or so."