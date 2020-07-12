Woman in 20s latest Covid-19 border case

One new case of Covid-19 at the country's border has been confirmed by the Ministry of Health today. The person is currently in quarantine at a managed isolation facility.



Today’s new case is a woman in her 20s who arrived in New Zealand on 4 July from Rome, via Doha and Sydney.



She had been in managed isolation at the Christchurch Commodore Airport Hotel and is now in quarantine. The woman had previously been identified as a close contact of another case.



She was retested on day 6 and tested positive.



This case brings the total number of active cases in managed isolation or quarantine to 25.

There is no one in New Zealand receiving hospital-level care for Covid-19.



It has been 72 days since the last case of Covid-19 was acquired locally from an unknown source.



Yesterday, laboratories completed 1,824 tests. That brings the total number of tests completed to date to 428,600.