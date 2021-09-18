Woman to appear in court charged with murder of three children

A 40-year-old woman is expected to appear in Timaru District Court today charged with murder in relation to the death of three children in Timaru on Thursday night.

6-year-old Liane Dickason and her two younger sisters - twins Maya and Karla, 2, were found dead in their home late on Thursday night. A woman was also found at the property and transported to hospital and is said to be in a stable condition.

The family had recently arrived in Aotearoa from South Africa with their parents, both medical professions and were living in a property understood to be used to accommodate staff at the nearby Timaru hospital.

Police said on Friday morning investigators were speaking with people from the Queen St address and weren't looking for anyone else in relation to the incident. An arrest was made late on Friday night.