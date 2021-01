A 37-year-old woman is due to appear in the Hamilton District Court today in relation to the death of a man in Kawerau on New Year's Eve.

The woman has been charged with assaulting with a weapon.

Police have confirmed that the man who died was 57-year-old Simon Littlefair of Kawerau.

"Police offer their sympathies to the friends and whānau of Mr Littlefair.

"As this matter is before the courts, we are unable to comment further," police said in a statement.