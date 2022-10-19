Woman arrested for BBM foodbank burglary

A woman has been arrested following a burglary at the South Auckland foodbank run by Brown Buttabean Motivation at the weekend.

A 20-year-old woman has been arrested by Counties Manukau police, and charged with burglary. She is due to appear in the Manukau District Court this afternoon.

Police also found stolen food items at the time of her arrest.

Speaking after the burglary earlier this week, Dave Letele who founded and runs BBM said he was flabbergasted by the incident, having first assumed it to be birds having entered the building.

“I honestly thought this would never happen," he said on Monday

When the BBM team members investigated, they found all the freezers completely cleaned out of food products, including frozen chickens, frozen mince, butter, cheese, fruit and vegetables.

“All of our frozen meat was taken, and our core room with all of our dairy produce was gone.”

The incident was reported to police on Sunday afternoon, after a staff member discovered that several boxes containing food were taken from the premises.

Police are not ruling out further arrests.