Woman arrested; charged with murder of two children found in suitcases

Police investigating the murder of two young children whose remains were discovered on August 11 at a Manurewa home say an arrest has been made in South Korea.

Detective Inspector Tofilau Fa’amanuia Vaaelua of Counties Manukau CIB says South Korean authorities arrested a 42-year-old woman on a Korean arrest warrant over two charges of murder.

The arrest warrant was issued by the Korean courts following a request by NZ Police for an arrest warrant under the extradition treaty between New Zealand and the Republic of Korea (South Korea).

NZ Police have applied to have her extradited to New Zealand to face the charges and have requested she remains in custody until the extradition process is completed.

Vaaelua acknowledged the assistance and support of the South Korean Ministry of Justice, South Korean Prosecution Service and the Korean National Police Agency.

He says to have someone in custody overseas within such a short period of time has happened thanks to the assistance of the Korean authorities and the coordination by NZ Police Interpol staff.

In the meantime, there were a number of inquiries to be completed both in New Zealand and overseas.

He said police would also like to acknowledge the overwhelming support from the public since the start of a “very challenging” investigation.

As the matter was now before courts, police would not make any further comment.