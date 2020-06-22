Woman charged with helping Massey gunman to escape

The search for the 30-year-old woman wanted in relation to Friday’s incident where Auckland police officer Constable Matthew Hunt was fatally shot, has ended.

The woman was found in West Auckland just after 3pm on Saturday and taken into custody without incident.

She has now appeared in the Waitākere District Court and has been granted interim name suppression on a charge of being accessory to a murder after the fact. She has entered no plea.

Judge Brandt Shortland remanded her in custody until a High Court hearing on July 8.

The woman 's lawyer sought interim name impression, which was denied by the judge, who said the name had been on social media.

However, the lawyer said this would be appealed so the woman cannot be named until that is heard.