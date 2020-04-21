Woman dies of COVID-19, death toll in NZ reaches 13

A woman in her seventies has passed away from COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths linked to the infection in New Zealand to 13.

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield says the woman was one of six residents at St Margaret's Hospital and Rest Home in Te Atatū, Auckland who was been transferred to Waitākere Hospital on April 17.

“The woman, who had an underlining health condition, died yesterday. Our thoughts are with this woman’s family and friends.”

Dr Bloomfield says residents were transferred from St Margaret’s, “as a number of staff were in precautionary and continue to be in precautionary self-isolation following close contact with people who are confirmed COVID-19 cases."

Other residents from the rest home continue to be monitored, says Dr Bloomfield.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Aotearoa has reached 1,445 after rising by five overnight.

Dr Bloomfield says the new cases are made up of two confirmed cases and three probable cases.

“All of these cases are linked to existing cases.”

In total, 1,006 people have recovered from COVID-19 infection, up 32 from yesterday.

A total of 12 people remain in hospital, including three in intensive care located in North Shore, Middlemore and Dunedin regional hospitals. None of the ICU patients are in critical condition.

Dr Bloomfield says there are 16 clusters of cases and four more cases, including three reported today, are connected to those clusters.

Yesterday, 3,203 tests were completed and 89,503 tests have been processed in total.

Dr Bloomfield says testing will continue around the country this week with new mobile clinics in Gisborne and other rural communities in Te Tai Rāwhiti.

Information on all cases will be posted at the Ministry of Health website.