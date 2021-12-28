Woman dies with Covid-19; Waitematā Māori closing on 90% first dose

Today Ministry of Health reported that there are 18 new cases in the community and 1 death.

Ministry of Health sadly reported another Covid-19 death, a woman in her 70’s pasted away last night at Middlemore hospital.

New community cases in Auckland 13, Waikato 3, Bay of Plenty 1, and Lakes 1 DHB areas

Auckland has 13 new cases reported in the last 24 hours

Waikato has 2 new cases in Te Kuiti and one in Hamilton, the two cases were in Te Kuiti were known contacts of a previous case. The remaining in Hamilton in still under investigation.

Bay of Plenty has one case reported in Tauranga which is in isolation with a previously reported case in the same household.

Lakes is reporting one new case in Rotorua, investigations of this case and its potential connections have already started.

Positive news as Waitematā Māori have nearly reached 90 percent first dose goal with only 125 doses to be administered to its eligible population which will make it the 8th DHB to reach this milestone.

Cases

Seven day rolling average of community cases: 48.3

Number of new community cases: 18

Number of new cases identified at the border: 16

Number of new Omicron cases identified at the border: 5, taking total to 54

Location of new community cases: Auckland (13), Waikato (3), Bay of Plenty (1), and Lakes (1).

Number of community cases (current community outbreak total): 10,670

Cases epidemiologically linked (total): 7,966

Number of active cases (total cases identified in the past 21 days and not yet classed as recovered): 1,334

Confirmed cases (total): 13,562

Hospitalisations

Cases in hospital: 54; Auckland: 19; North Shore: 7; Middlemore: 22; Tauranga: 3; Rotorua: 2; Waikato: 1.

Vaccination status of current hospitalisations (Northern Region wards only): Unvaccinated or not eligible (19 cases / 46.3%); partially immunised <7 days from second dose or have only received one dose (6 cases / 14.6%); fully vaccinated at least 7 days before being reported as a case (16 cases/ 39%); unknown (0 cases / 0%).

Average age of current hospitalisations: 51.

Cases in ICU or HDU: 8 (2 in Auckland; 3 in Middlemore; 2 in Tauranga, 1 in Rotorua).

COVID-19 vaccine update

Vaccines administered to date (percentage of eligible people): 3,972,045 first doses (94%); 3,837,202 second doses (91%); 28,011 third primary doses; 276,949 booster doses.

Vaccines administered yesterday: 199 first doses; 1,559 second doses; 46 third primary doses and 2,345 booster doses.

Māori (percentage of eligible people): 499,066 first doses (87%); 455,191 second doses (80%)

Pacific Peoples (percentage of eligible people): 269,224 first doses (94%); 256,127 second doses (89%)

Vaccination rates by DHB with active cases (percentage of eligible people)

Northland DHB: First doses (88%); second doses (84%)

Auckland Metro DHBs: First doses (96%); second doses (93%)

Waikato DHB: First doses (93%); second doses (90%)

Bay of Plenty DHB: First doses (93%); second doses (89%)

Lakes DHB: First doses (92%); second doses (87%)

Taranaki DHB: First doses (93%); second doses (89%)

Tairāwhiti DHB: First doses (91%); second doses (85%)

Hutt Valley DHB: First doses (95%); second doses (92%)

Canterbury DHB: First doses (98%); second doses (95%)

Ministry of Health Holiday Reminder

The Ministry of Health is asking everyone to still be vigilant during their holiday break. They are advising to still wear mask and to use the Covid-19 check in and to keep socially distancing.

If you are feeling any symptoms please go and get tested and make sure that you self-isolate while waiting for your result or feeling better.

The vaccine remains our Covid-19 including Omicron, Ministry of Health is asking that if you are eligible to get vaccinated which also includes people that are due the booster shot.