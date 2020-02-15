Woman found dead in Tauranga following double homicide investigation

The body of a woman has been found by police at a property in Tauranga. Her death is believed to be linked to a double homicide investigation which began Tuesday, police say.

Police found the body of the woman yesterday and say she may have been dead for "a couple of days".

District Commander Superintendent Andy McGregor says, “At this stage, it's believed the death was a domestic incident.”

On Tuesday, two men were found dead at a property in Omanawa, 20km south-west of Tauranga.

McGregor says the incidents appear to be unrelated to gang conflict but police are aware the incidents have involved gang members.

A 25-year-old Bay of Plenty man was arrested yesterday in Christchurch and charged with the murders of the two men. He appeared in the Christchurch District Court today.

Police today said they were also at the scene of a sudden death on Lynwood Place in Tauranga, which they believe is also linked to the incidents.

McGregor says police are not seeking anyone else in relation to this death at this stage.